Boston Dynamics Atlas robot demonstrates its parkour skills

Read this before sharing that dancing robot meme your mom sent to you. I’m a collector, and I religiously hit yard sales every weekend during the summer and spring. Specifically, I collect magazines, the more arcane the better. And one thing I have learned in my time doing this is that one of the main reasons we have a country full of programmed morons is that most people consume trash news and information their entire lives, if they bother reading at all. Even worse, many have held onto their old Life magazines, one of the centerpieces of a bullshit warmongering American narrative that your average flag-waving schmuck takes at face value.