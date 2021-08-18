Boston Dynamics Atlas robot demonstrates its parkour skills
The robotics team at Boston Dynamics have been demonstrating the impressive manoeuvrability of its Atlas robot making it maneuver through complex parkour courses, testing its reliability, programming and functionality. “Boston Dynamics engineers develop new movements inspired by human behaviors and push the humanoid robot to its limits.” Check out the videos below to learn more about how far the team has progressed from simple manoeuvres to backflips, jumps, running, leaps and more.www.geeky-gadgets.com
