Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Boston Dynamics Atlas robot demonstrates its parkour skills

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The robotics team at Boston Dynamics have been demonstrating the impressive manoeuvrability of its Atlas robot making it maneuver through complex parkour courses, testing its reliability, programming and functionality. “Boston Dynamics engineers develop new movements inspired by human behaviors and push the humanoid robot to its limits.” Check out the videos below to learn more about how far the team has progressed from simple manoeuvres to backflips, jumps, running, leaps and more.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanoid Robot#Robotics#Boston Dynamics Atlas#The Atlas Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

BeingAI Has Unveiled a Human-Like AI

The future is closer than you think. And, BeingAI is bringing beings with the artificial intelligence needed to become an immersive feature of everyday reality, the first of which is a virtual character named "Zbee," according to a new page on its official website. So get ready, because a new...
Engineeringdigboston.com

SOME ARTICLES ABOUT BOSTON DYNAMICS ROBOTS THAT AREN’T PURE PROPAGANDA

Read this before sharing that dancing robot meme your mom sent to you. I’m a collector, and I religiously hit yard sales every weekend during the summer and spring. Specifically, I collect magazines, the more arcane the better. And one thing I have learned in my time doing this is that one of the main reasons we have a country full of programmed morons is that most people consume trash news and information their entire lives, if they bother reading at all. Even worse, many have held onto their old Life magazines, one of the centerpieces of a bullshit warmongering American narrative that your average flag-waving schmuck takes at face value.
Technologyaibusiness.com

Xiaomi takes on Boston Dynamics’ Spot with its own CyberDog

Says it will build an open source community around the quadrupedal robot. Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched a new quadrupedal robot that looks to be taking design cues from Boston Dynamics' famous Spot robot. But while Spot costs $74,500, the Xiaomi CyberDog will sell for just 9,999 Yuan ($1,540)...
TechnologyIEEE Spectrum

Atlas Shows Most Impressive Parkour Skills We've Ever Seen

Boston Dynamics has just posted a couple of new videos showing their Atlas humanoid robot doing some of the most impressive parkour we've yet seen. Let's watch!. Parkour is the perfect sandbox for the Atlas team at Boston Dynamics to experiment with new behaviors. In this video our humanoid robots demonstrate their whole-body athletics, maintaining its balance through a variety of rapidly changing, high-energy activities. Through jumps, balance beams, and vaults, we demonstrate how we push Atlas to its limits to discover the next generation of mobility, perception, and athletic intelligence.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

This Robot Performing Parkour Is The Coolest Thing We’ve Ever Seen

Boston Dynamics has made a name for themselves over the years through its robots like Spot. The company has indeed come a long way since then, developing new robots with new skills and abilities, and in a recent video they put out, it shows the humanoid Atlas robot performing a series of parkour movements.
EngineeringArs Technica

Boston Dynamics shares an incredible behind-the-scenes look at robot-building

The robot developer and YouTube sensation is giving us another peek at its robot-building efforts, this time by having its humanoid robotics research platform, Atlas, do some more parkour. Besides releasing a highly polished video, the company also posted a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to get a robot to jump through an obstacle course. It's the best look at Atlas we've gotten yet and shows incredible footage of manufacturing, software, and repairs—plus some gnarly wipeouts when the stunts don't go according to plan.
ElectronicsDRONELIFE

Have you Met Spot®? Robot from Boston Dynamics Takes the Floor at AUVSI Xponential 2021

Spot has mobility like no robot you’ve seen before, and Dykstra explains that the company made a transition from wheeled or tracked robots to legged models for that reason. “The world is a complex place,” Dystra said, “and largely developed for humans.” Legged robots can better navigate that world – and Spot is proving it’s value far beyond video stardom. “Spot has done an incredibly diverse set of applications since its release,” says Dykstra. “Spot has done a lot of real work.”
ElectronicsBBC

The parkour robots landing backflips and leapfrogs

A human-like robot that was programmed to dance last year has now been taught parkour moves including back flips. Engineers at Boston Dynamics - a Massachusetts-based robotics company - have taught the machine to leap from step to step, jump over obstacles and make its way across balance beams. There...
autodesk.com

Spotted: Boston Dynamics robot at the Autodesk Technology Centers

As a development lead for the Autodesk Technology Centers, my team and I have the unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders from around the globe. We scout for teams pushing the boundaries of innovation and invite them to join the Outsight Network, the Technology Centers’ global resident community. We’ve...
Sportsinputmag.com

Watch Boston Dynamics' parkour bots compete in the creepy Olympics

Nothing like a couple robots jumping around like cyborg assassins to get your blood flowing. Boston Dynamics is no stranger to weirding people out. The company’s got hair-raising robotic dance numbers, a dog with an arm on its head, and who could forget the “Wildcat?” But even with those shining examples of robotic creepiness, their newest “parkour” stunt manages to up the off-putting ante.
Electronicsdesignboom.com

watch the world's most advanced humanoid atlas robot by boston dynamics in action and falling

Boston dynamics revealed two impressive behind-the-scenes videos, capturing their altas robot in action. they demonstrate how it maneuvers, leaps, somersaults, and backflips, as well as falls over and crushes the ground. pushing the humanoid robot to its limits, the company’s engineers developed new movements animated by human behaviors, exploring the next generation of mobility, perception, and athletic skills. through the parkour action, we see atlas robots completing the complex obstacle course almost flawlessly.
Electronicskgns.tv

Nimble robots crush parkour course

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Robotics scientists have proven that a multi-level obstacle course is no match for a pair of robots programmed for parkour!. Parkour is a high-intensity activity of moving rapidly across a series of obstacles. Made famous by countless skilled athletes on the internet and one bumbling boss...
EngineeringNBC Los Angeles

4 Tech Innovations We Didn't Need This Week

When a tech company announces some latest plan about the future, invariably, a group of Weird Nerds will get excited. But it might leave you wondering, with all the headlines about climate doom and the need for solutions, fast, why are we blasting billionaires into space and not fixing the CO2 problem? Is advancing technology this way the best use of our time right now?
Technologyuctv.tv

Can "Squirrelly" Skills Be Built Into Robots?

Just another YouTube video documenting the crazy antics of squirrels hell-bent on reaching peanuts?. No, these videos are part of a study to understand the split-second decisions squirrels make routinely as they race through the tree canopy, jumping from branch to branch, using skills honed to elude deadly predators. The...
gamingideology.com

Robots practicing parkour

An American company has published a video that has spread widely on social networks of robots practicing the sport of parkour for young people, a sport that requires high physical fitness and flexibility as well as agility and strength of movement to jump and overcome the obstacles that arise. found in front of the player. And among those who fear the skills achieved and, of course, the future control of the labor market that follows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy