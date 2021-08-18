Cybersecurity monitoring and response startup Blumira raises $10.3M
Blumira, a cybersecurity startup based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, today announced that it raised $10.3 million in a series A round led by Mercury with participation from Ten Eleven Ventures, M25, Array Ventures, and others. CEO Steve Fuller says that the investment, which brings Blumira’s total raised to $12.9 million to date, will be used to grow the company’s security information and event management platform and double the size of its team to 80 employees within the next year.venturebeat.com
