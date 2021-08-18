Cybersecurity monitoring and response startup Blumira raises $10.3M

Designation Showcases Managed Detection and Response Solution Purpose-Built for Workloads on AWS. Alert Logic announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Alert Logic’s MDR solution has successfully met the requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services. This new standard of quality for managed security services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. These six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS.