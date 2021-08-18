Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ann Arbor, MI

Cybersecurity monitoring and response startup Blumira raises $10.3M

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlumira, a cybersecurity startup based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, today announced that it raised $10.3 million in a series A round led by Mercury with participation from Ten Eleven Ventures, M25, Array Ventures, and others. CEO Steve Fuller says that the investment, which brings Blumira’s total raised to $12.9 million to date, will be used to grow the company’s security information and event management platform and double the size of its team to 80 employees within the next year.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Ann Arbor, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ann Arbor, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Startup#Cloud Security#Endpoint Security#Information Security#Mercury#Amazon Web Services#Aws#Sentinelone#Playbooks#Venturebeat Venturebeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Economyaithority.com

CasperLabs Joins AWS Marketplace to Expand Developer Access to Its Enterprise Blockchain

Developers can now deploy Casper nodes using Amazon Web Services and more easily access AWS developer tools. Today CasperLabs, a leading blockchain services company and developer of the Casper Network, announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a highly reliable, scalable, low-cost infrastructure platform in the cloud that powers hundreds of thousands of businesses. The collaboration gives developers and organizations building on the Casper Network the ability to directly deploy node infrastructures and design private networks for product testing from AWS.
Jobstechgig.com

Are you a cybersecurity expert? Apply for these 30+ jobs

Qualification - BA/BSc degree is required, or equivalent industry experience. 3 years experience in designing, deploying, and/or supporting enterprise-scale security solutions. 5 years experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure. Knowledge of TCP/IP network fundamentals. Knowledge of Operating systems internals, hardening, and monitoring (Windows and UNIX) Experience working with or implementing...
TechnologyeWeek

Sumo Logic’s Dave Frampton on Creating a Cloud Security Strategy

I spoke with Dave Frampton, VP of Security Solutions at Sumo Logic, about the new threat surfaces that companies need to focus on protecting – and how companies can strategize for the best cloud security. Where are we now with cloud security? I think it’s been established that cloud is...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

IRONSCALES Joins Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. IRONSCALES, the world’s fastest growing email security company, today announced that IRONSCALES’ email security platform is now available on the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace. The IRONSCALES content pack simplifies email security to stop email-based attacks and help organizations accelerate detection and streamline incident investigation and response workflows to stay safe in today’s cloud-first world.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

AWS expands cloud backup capabilities with AWS Backup Audit Manager

Amazon Web Services Inc. today launched AWS Backup Audit Manager, a cloud tool that companies can use to check if their data protection processes are working as intended and complying with regulations. Enterprises regularly create backup copies of their data to prepare for the risk that some information may become...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Work management platform Trello introduces no-code automation features

Trello, the web-based, Kanban-style list-making app backed by tech giant Atlassian, today launched Standard, a new tier of Trello specifically tailored for small and medium-sized teams. Alongside Standard, the company lifted Trello’s legacy limit of one integration or add-on per free board and worked to increase no-code automation accessibility with new workflow features for all users.
Computersaithority.com

Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status

Designation Showcases Managed Detection and Response Solution Purpose-Built for Workloads on AWS. Alert Logic announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Alert Logic’s MDR solution has successfully met the requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services. This new standard of quality for managed security services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. These six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Dallas cybersecurity startup BreachQuest emerges from stealth with backing from Tinder founders

Dallas-based cybersecurity startup BreachQuest is emerging from stealth operations this week with $4.4 million in seed funding from a high-profile lineup of investors. The company’s backers include Tinder co-founders Sean Rad and Justin Mateen, venture capital firm Slow Ventures and Lookout founder Kevin Mahaffey. Slow Ventures invests in early growth-stage startups and has backed prolific companies such as Clubhouse, Slack, Nextdoor, Robinhood and Venmo.
Softwareaithority.com

InterGen Data, Inc. Chooses Phalanx Advanced Endpoint Security Platform To Secure Transmission Of Data Files

InterGen Data, Inc. has selected Phalanx’s data security platform as a secure way for our clients to upload, transmit, receive, and test our proprietary predictive Life Stage Life Event Data “LSLE.” Each client environment is required to adhere to strict security policies ensuring that all the data will be safe, secure, and fully encrypted from end to end.
Businesschannele2e.com

ForgeRock IPO Details: 10 Things for IAM Security Partners, Investors to Know

Digital Identity and access management (DIM/IAM) security company ForgeRock has filed a Form S-1 with the SEC for a potential initial public offering (IPO). Here are 10 (actually, 14) things for potential cybersecurity investors and channel partners to know, according to the SEC filing. 1. ForgeRock’s Digital Identity Vision: “Our...
Economysiliconangle.com

Cribl raises $200M to simplify how enterprises monitor their IT infrastructure

Startup Cribl Inc., which helps organizations such as NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory find technical issues in their technology infrastructure, today announced that it has closed a $200 million funding round. Greylock and Redpoint Ventures led the round. They were joined by publicly traded cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike Inc., IVP, Sequoia, CRV...
Technologyaithority.com

IBM Expands Zero Trust Strategy Capabilities With New SASE Services to Modernize Network Security

Services Leverage Zero Trust Approach to Deliver Sase Deployment, Integration, and Global Managed Security; Expanded Alliance Partnership With Zscaler. IBM Security announced new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) services designed to help accelerate organizations’ adoption of cloud-delivered security at the edge, closer to the users and devices that access corporate resources. The new services combine expertise and methods from IBM Security with technology from Zscaler, to help deliver a fully managed transformation to a cloud-based SASE architecture, a key element of a zero trust security posture.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Otter.ai aims to transform meetings with transcription

Everyone in online meetings is about to get their own assistant. Otter.ai announced today the launch of Otter Assistant for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex for Otter Business Plan users. The tool will quietly join all meetings, transcribe all of the discussion, create a set of minutes, and share this with everyone — even if the user isn’t around.
Technologychannele2e.com

Rackspace Pitches Co-Managed, Multi-Cloud Security Services

Rackspace Technology has introduced Elastic Engineering for Security, which essentially blends multi-cloud migration services with various co-managed security services. The potential outcome: Customers can augment their own IT staff members with cloud, application and data security talent from Rackspace. The security strategy involves so-called pods — or small groups of...
ComputersDark Reading

Attackers Increasingly Target Linux in the Cloud

Linux has been the favored operating system of system administrators and hackers, but now the operating system has become a significant target of cybercriminals as well, with malware — such as Web shells and coin miners — running from Linux containers and about 200 different Linux vulnerabilities targeted in attacks.
TechnologyOccupational Health Safety

Who’s Responsible for Cybersecurity in Industrial and Manufacturing Settings?

One of the most significant challenges in industrial cybersecurity is a lack of experience and clarity. The vast majority of industrial and manufacturing safety discussions center around physical dangers. Workplace hazards like falls and contact with machinery are still relevant and deserve attention, of course. The industrial world faces digital threats, as well. Cybersecurity must now play a role in every industrial company’s safety consideration.
BusinessVentureBeat

Knoetic, a social network for CPOs, raises $18M

Knoetic, a startup developing a social and analytics platform for enterprise employee management, today emerged from stealth with $18 million in funding, led by Accel with participation from over 100 angel investors, including executives from LinkedIn. Founder and CEO Joseph Quan says that the proceeds will be put toward product development and growing Knoetic’s workforce across go-to-market and engineering teams.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR 3.0 automates threat detection and investigation across cloud environments

Palo Alto Networks announced Cortex XDR 3.0, expanding its extended detection and response (XDR) solution to cloud- and identity-based threats to give organizations the holistic analytics needed to protect against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. The third generation of Cortex XDR — already delivering top performance in the MITRE ATT&CK evaluation —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy