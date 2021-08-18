Cancel
TV Shows

Awkwafina Returns, Nine Perfect Strangers Debuts, Dr. Phil's House Calls, Sistas Breaks and More

 7 days ago

On TV this Wednesday: Awkwafina returns as Nora From Queens, Nicole Kidman looks after Nine Perfect Strangers, and Diary of a Future President is back for another term. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Disney+. Diary of a Future President. Hulu. Nine Perfect...

Nicole Kidman
Awkwafina
TV & VideosTVLine

The White Lotus, Heels, Nine Perfect Strangers

If you watched The White Lotus‘ season finale and thought Shane’s feces-related rant to the front desk might make our Quotes of the Week cut… well, you were right!. Fortunately, that’s the only sound bite in this week’s compilation that involves a bowel movement. (Whew!) Elsewhere in our collection of TV’s most memorable dialogue, you’ll find an animated Thanos pitching his “snap” plan to other MCU characters on What If…?, John Oliver’s accurate assessment of Jeopardy!‘s now-booted new host, and not one, but two absurd lines from Tyler Perry shows. (And he has no plans to write less ridiculous scripts.)
TV SeriesMarie Claire

Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers': What We Know

In recent years, Nicole Kidman has perfected the recipe for critically-acclaimed, commercially-successful television: 1. Find a best-selling book (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) 2. Team up with David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) 3. Assemble a packed cast (Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Hugh Grant) 4. Sell to a streamer (HBO) and, voila!, we have a cant-stop-bingeing-cant-stop-tweeting-about-it series.
TV SeriesDecider

Is ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Scary? The Novel’s Plot Summary and More

This week Hulu is taking a scathing look at the wellness industry with its latest miniseries, Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on the novel of the same name, the eight-episode series follows nine people who go to a 10-day self-help retreat. Instead of finding enlightenment they find a billion reasons to mistrust ethereal Russian women.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Premiere Sets Records For Most-Watched Hulu Original

Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers has gotten off to a strong ratings start. As usual, no hard numbers are being released, but the high-profile limited series, starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, was the most-watched Hulu original ever — drama, comedy, limited series or unscripted — on premiere day as well as after five days on the service. That includes all seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Act, and others. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale previously was the most watched Hulu original ever on premiere day, according to the streaming service. Hulu’s methodology is based on counting individual users to accommodate different...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Oregonian

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy star in a drama that’s far from perfect (review)

“Nine Perfect Strangers” sounds like the ideal new feast for viewers who gobbled up “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.” Like the first two series, it stars Nicole Kidman, who reunites with David E. Kelley, the TV veteran who was an executive producer and writer for both “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.” Like “Big Little Lies,” “Nine Perfect Strangers” is adapted from a novel by Australian writer Liane Moriarty.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Manny Jacinto on starring in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Manny Jacinto is in a really good place. The Filipino-Canadian actor, 33, rose to fame on NBC’s “The Good Place,” starring as Jason Mendoza from 2016 until the show ended in 2020. Jacinto, who currently lives in LA, charmed audiences as a lovably dim-witted DJ from Florida, who was obsessed with his dance crew, Molotov cocktails and former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Nine Perfect Strangers differs from the book it's based on in a major way

Nine Perfect Strangers is the new show that's got everyone talking - and it hasn't even hit screens yet!. The mystery drama, which is set to land on Amazon Prime Video for international audiences on Friday 20 August, is based on a bestselling novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ on Hulu: Premiere Date, Time, Cast, and More

If you’re skeptical about the world of smoothies and yoga retreats then Hulu has a show for you. This week marks the premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers, a miniseries based on Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name. And between its cast and gorgeous shots of a perfect oasis, this is one miniseries that will leave you hooked.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

This week’s home entertainment: from Nine Perfect Strangers to The Courier

Mike White’s series is a fine addition to the mini-genre of shows about miserable rich Americans. It turns a high-end resort in Hawaii into a vision of hell as the Mossbacher family find a range of fresh and inventive ways of torturing each other and everyone around them. An unsparing examination of privilege, wealth and existential despair.
TV SeriesMarie Claire

The 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Cast: Your Guide

A Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley collaboration is enough reason to try a show. After all, the prestige TV duo has already brought us the captivating shows Big Little Lies and The Undoing. Lucky for us, Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, premiering August 18, has also stacked its cast with a number of beloved actors, including Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, and Luke Evans. Nine Perfect Strangers takes its viewers to Tranquillum House, an all-inclusive wellness retreat run by Russian guru Masha (Kidman). Masha has handpicked nine people who all need to heal from inner demons, but as the retreat goes on, the guests realize that Masha's unorthodox methods may mean using those inner demons against them. The ensemble drama has a large cast to keep track of, so here's a rundown on who's who in Nine Perfect Strangers.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Jonathan Levine Talks ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ The Freedom And Challenges Of A TV Series & More [The Playlist Podcast]

Jonathan Levine admits that he’s typically known for directing comedy features. However, when you watch his new limited TV series, “Nine Perfect Strangers,” you are going to see the filmmaker spread his wings a bit more by taking on his most ambitious project to date. And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, Levine talks about taking on his first major TV gig for the Hulu series and why “Nine Perfect Strangers” was far from a simple story to tell.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale Call Their On-Screen Chemistry “Serendipitous”

Nine Perfect Strangers promises to make you question the wellness industry, but it’s also going to give you something truly wonderful: It’s going to make viewers fall in love. Hulu’s newest original features one of the sweetest, most magnetic romances of 2021, and it’s all thanks to Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale. At the Television Critics Association’s 2021 summer tour, the pair spilled on what it takes to bring a swoon-worthy romance to life.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

“House Calls With Dr. Phil” To Make Its Debut Tonight

Dr. Phil Knows a thing or two about being the star of one’s own life. “You feel it. I mean that when you go through your life, you’re not going through the motions. It’s not grey. I mean, if you’re 40 years old, you’ve lived for what? 10,000 days? 14,600 days. One of those 14,600 days, you were the star. Everybody got to pay attention to you and you got to feel important, what kind of life is that?” Phil asked in a life class with media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Throughout his life, the psychologist has been the star of his life, and one in others’ lives by simply living his passion. As a child, Phil McGraw, popularly known as Dr. Phil, had an interest in psychology. In 1975, he graduated with a degree in psychology from the Midwestern State University, and, by 1979, had obtained a doctorate in the same. Dr. Phil went into private practice, where he found himself crossing paths with Oprah Winfrey.
TV ShowsTMZ.com

Dr. Phil's Now Making 'House Calls,' Getting Candid Results

Dr. Phil is trying a new approach to therapy, one that takes him out on the road to make actual house calls ... and, so far, he's finding it remarkably effective. "House Calls" is the name of his new CBS primetime show and the good doc joined "TMZ Live" Monday to tell us the biggest difference between his daytime show and this new spinoff. For starters, there's no studio audience ... something Phil thinks helps the people he's counseling let their guard down.

