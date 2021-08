For anglers in some parts of the country, it’s salmon season (or nearly so). That means it’s time to reap Mother Nature’s bounty and put up a bunch of fish. Those of us who don’t live in salmon country aren’t so lucky, but there are still plenty of opportunities to catch some fish before fall. I’ve been adding catfish to my freezer lately, and I’ve seen several limits of walleye on my social-media feed from friends who have figured out the late-summer bite.