Yesterday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria spoke out against a plague of faked vaccination cards that seems to be spreading among the unvaccinated community in San Diego even faster than covid-19. “Even as San Diego’s bars, restaurants, clubs, and concert venues move to preserve public health by requiring proof of vaccination from customers, we are hearing reports of scofflaws and nogoodniks with no respect for the law who are creating fake versions of the real thing, just so they can have a good time. Let me be very clear: these rebels think it’s cool to break the rules. But only fools think fake IDs are cool, because rules rule, am I right?” Gloria then said that he hoped his “Rules rule!” message would go over better than last month’s “If you mask, we won’t ask” vaccination-status campaign.