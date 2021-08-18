Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

New Music Video Shows Christopher Walken Dancing In Over 50 Movies

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ce70Y_0bV2mcp000

Christopher Walken is known for putting down the moves in some of his films, and now there is a music video compiling his dancing in over 50 movies of his! It was several years ago when someone from HuffPo Entertainment created the music video of Walken but was subsequently taken down. Then, it re-emerged by 2014 and has thankfully stayed put since.

Walken became known as a more serious actor when he was seen in 1977’s Annie Hall and 1978’s The Deer Hunter. So, by 1981, it’s safe to say people were a bit shocked when he was seen tap-dancing in Steve Martin’s Pennies From Heaven. But he’s actually pretty good!

Christopher Walken dancing is exactly what the Internet needs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8Mlg_0bV2mcp000
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Christopher Walken, 2002, (c) DreamWorks/courtesy Everett Collection

Did you know that Walken actually began his career as a dancer? He began taking his very first dance lessons at the age of three. “It was very typical for people—and I mean working-class people—to send their kids to dancing school,” he says to Interview Magazine. “You’d learn ballet, tap, acrobatics, usually you’d even learn to sing a song.”

He specifically studied tap dance and even toured in musicals. Walken actually danced with a young Liza Minelli! “I’d been around dancers my whole life, having watched my parents make musicals at MGM, and Chris reminded me of so many of the dancers I knew growing up,” Minelli apparently said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “He’s talented in every way.”

A man of many talents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NFTN8_0bV2mcp000
Christopher Walken dancing / YouTube Screenshot

Craig Zadan, who is the Executive Producer of Peter Pan Live!, is also in 100% agreement with Minelli. “I think that if he had been around in the heyday of MGM, he would have been a big star of musicals on film,” he tells Entertainment Weekly.

Okay, okay, you’ve probably heard enough and want to see the dancing. I understand. Check out the video below to view the full compilation – and get ready to be amazed, impressed, and entertained.

Comments / 0

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Christopher Walken
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Movies#Musicals#First Dance#Interview Magazine#Mgm#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movies9to5Mac

Apple releases music video by Emilia Jones as ‘CODA’ movie premieres today

Apple has released a music video by lead actor Emilia Jones as a promo for the film CODA, which is available today in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ …. Gifted with a voice that her parents can’t hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults.
Moviessportswar.com

Movies, music...

I hate to say it, but it is a generational thing. When you grow up without having to figure out anything for yourself and get praised for the mundane, you tend to draw inside the lines.
Musicwkml.com

Dan + Shay Set A Record, Tease New Movie Like Music Video

Dan + Shay’s brand new album Good Things has become the first country album in the streaming era to achieve RIAA Gold certification at release. The news comes in right as the duo’s current single “Glad You Exist” claims the top spot on the Billboard and Mediabase Country Airplay charts, marking their sixth consecutive and ninth career No.1.
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Low Release Music Video for New Song “More”

Low is gearing up for the release of the next album Hey What, and have shared a new single ahead of the release. The new song, “More,” follows the release of other Hey What singles “Days Like These” and “Disappearing.” The track arrived with a music video directed by Julie Casper Roth, and according to a press release, it “explores the Sisyphean task of dismantling structural oppression, through gender biases.”
TV & VideosPopculture

Hoda Kotb Shares Bittersweet Farewell to 'Today' Co-Star That Has Fans Emotional

The cast and crew of the Today show just bid an emotional farewell to one of their own. During Monday morning’s episode, co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager led a "bittersweet" goodbye to Joanne LaMarca, who has served as executive producer on Today with Hoda & Jenna for years. The bittersweet moment even sparked some tears from fans, who were quick to send messages of support and well wishes as LaMarca embarks on her next adventure.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Halle Berry Celebrates 55th Birthday With Serenade From Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is grateful for another year of life. The Oscar-winning actress celebrated her 55th birthday on Saturday, and thanked boyfriend Van Hunt for her special serenade. In a video posted on her Instagram, Berry is smiling as she sits in the passenger seat of a car, her window rolled down, wind blowing through her hair and listening to the song "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted. "#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in...
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Rick Ross Shares Text From Drake: “Everything Is Unfolding.. I’m About To Be As Free As A Bird”

Rick Ross is currently doing promo for his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire which will be out everywhere on September 7th. One of the shows he did was SiriusXM Urban View’s ‘The Mike Muse Show’ and on the show, Mike Muse asked him about Drake and Kanye West’s feud, seeing as though he’s worked extensively with both of them.
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...
NFLamomama.com

Remember Emmanuel Lewis Who Starred in 'Webster'? He's Now 50 and Has His Own Record Label

Emmanuel Lewis rose to fame on "Webster," and years after appearing on the hit '80s show, fans continue to love the 50-year-old. It’s been more than three decades since Emmanuel Lewis lit up the small screen as the title character in the '80s show “Webster.” In the show, he played a young boy adopted by an NFL pro and his wife after losing his parents.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

R5 Homixide death: Atlanta rapper dies aged 22

Rapper R5 Homixide has died at the age of 22. Fellow artist Problem Child 5 confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: “Who tf gone watch my back now. Take me with you twin.”. Homixide rose to fame earlier this year with his single “Lion Heart”. His latest song was released...
CelebritiesFox News

Michael Douglas says it was 'uncomfortable' sharing Mallorcan home with ex: 'Not a pleasant thing for anyone’

Michael Douglas is admitting that he felt "uncomfortable" sharing his home in Mallorca, off the coast of Spain, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker. The 77-year-old actor split from Luker in 2000 after 22 years of marriage. As part of their divorce, the two arranged a six-months on and off agreement for their 250-acre S'Estaca estate – just outside the village of Valdemossa. However, Douglas grew tired of the yearly swing-and-dance, leading him to buy out her share of the property after taking it off the market late last year.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC Chicago

John Corbett Confirms He Finally Married Bo Derek After 20 Years Together

John Corbett can now say he's married to a perfect 10!. The "Sex and the City" actor revealed that he and his longtime partner, Bo Derek, secretly tied the knot last December after being together for nearly 20 years. During a recent appearance on "The Talk," John shared details of their union with new co-host Jerry O'Connell and raved over the legendary "10" actress.

Comments / 0

Community Policy