Don’t Pour Some Sugar on Me: 15 Sugar-Free Starbucks Drinks

There has been a long time debate on whether fresh vs frozen foods are more nutritious, and the answer just might surprise you!. Nothing compares to the taste of eating fresh fruits and vegetables. However, in some cases, fresh foods are just not accessible, and in others, you may simply enjoy the convenience of having pre-packaged meals for when you’re short on time. Luckily, the food industry has come a long way in terms of delivering frozen foods that are healthy and don’t contain unnecessary amounts of sodium or preservatives. Research has even suggested that buying frozen produce can even be slightly healthier than fresh fruits and vegetables! While this may come as a shock at first, let’s take a look at why this is.