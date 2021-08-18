Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Don’t Pour Some Sugar on Me: 15 Sugar-Free Starbucks Drinks

By Lianna Bass
Greatist
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you order them tall, grande, or venti, lots of Starbucks drinks are loaded with sugar. So if you’re on a low carb diet like keto or need to limit your sugar intake for health reasons like diabetes, it can be tricky to navigate the menu beyond just a black coffee.

greatist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Coffee#No Sugar#Sugar Association#Refined Sugar#Food Drink#Venti#Frappuccino#Java#Fyi#French#Nitro#Americano#Teavana#Starbucks Committed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Drinks to Sip On For Your Immunity, Say Dietitians

With fall fast approaching and COVID still a concern in the U.S. and beyond, many people are eager to bolster their immune systems to stay healthy. However, avoiding illness isn't always just the luck of the draw—many people are inadvertently making themselves more susceptible to illness due to their diet.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Popular Foods With More Sugar Than Ice Cream, Says Science

If you thought ice cream was the sugariest thing in your diet, we challenge you to guess again. There are plenty of foods out there that secretly pack a lot of sugar—even more than what's in a serving of sweet ice cream. We're not trying to make you feel bad for eating these foods, though. Instead, we want to make sure you have some perspective on how much sugar you're eating each day so that you can stay on top of your health.
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

Fresh vs. Frozen Foods: What is Healthier?

There has been a long time debate on whether fresh vs frozen foods are more nutritious, and the answer just might surprise you!. Nothing compares to the taste of eating fresh fruits and vegetables. However, in some cases, fresh foods are just not accessible, and in others, you may simply enjoy the convenience of having pre-packaged meals for when you’re short on time. Luckily, the food industry has come a long way in terms of delivering frozen foods that are healthy and don’t contain unnecessary amounts of sodium or preservatives. Research has even suggested that buying frozen produce can even be slightly healthier than fresh fruits and vegetables! While this may come as a shock at first, let’s take a look at why this is.
Lifestyledistrictchronicles.com

Dentist spills beans on whether diet drinks are just as bad for teeth as sugar

A dentist has dished the dirt on whether diet drinks containing sweeteners are actually better for your teeth than the sugar-laden alternative. Anna Peterson surprised many people when she revealed that, actually, both options can lead to tooth decay. Responding to a follower’s question on her @annapetersondental TikTok account, Anna...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

"Healthy" Foods With More Sodium Than French Fries, Says Science

One of the best things you can do for your heart is to reduce your daily sodium intake. The most recent USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggests consuming no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day to help prevent hypertension and other health issues. However, the American Heart Association recommends that most adults cut their consumption down to just 1,500 milligrams daily.
Food & Drinksdrugstorenews.com

Enlightened debuts sugar-free chocolate syrup

Enlightened is looking to help those with a major sweet tooth cut down on the sugar. New from the brand is its Sugar-free Chocolate Syrup, which a low-carb take on the topping that contains 12 g of net carbs and 10 g of sugar, the company said. “You can’t have...
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

Swoon’s New Sugar-Free Lemonades and Iced Teas Scream Summer (and Taste Like the Real Thing)

The picnic don’t start ’til a pitcher of fresh-squeezed lemonade hits the table. The only catch to summer’s official drink? It’s loaded with sugar. Luckily, Swoon, a better-for-you beverage and sweetener company, just launched a line of sugar-free lemonades and iced teas to sip on for the rest of the season. Here’s everything you need to know about the brand, plus our favorites in the lineup.
Food & Drinksyourislandnews.com

ALWAYS CRAVING SUGAR?

We all know that one family member or friend who seems to always be craving their favorite sugary drink or snack. While having a craving for soda or sweet tea is normal, one that is constant should raise the alarm for a much more serious health issue. Q: I’ve been...
Food & DrinksThe Gadgeteer

Revol Snax review – delicious snacks that won’t spike your blood sugar

REVIEW – I love cookies, cakes, pies, chocolate, and basically anything with sugar in it. That might explain why I became a pre-diabetic back in 2004 when I used to eat Poptarts and regular Cokes for breakfast. Yikes! I don’t do that anymore, but I still like sweets. I just am smarter about what I put in my body. That’s why I stick to a lazy, easy, Keto lifestyle and usually only indulge in foods and snacks that I know won’t spike my blood sugar. The latest snacks that I’ve had the opportunity to test are from Revol Snax and oh boy are they awesome!
Food & DrinksSimply Recipes

How to Make Powdered Sugar

It’s happened to all of us: you’re in the midst of making cinnamon rolls and the icing turns out runny, but you used all your powdered sugar already. Or you want to roll chocolate crinkles in powdered sugar before baking them, but you realize you’re out of a key ingredient and there’s no time for a run to the grocery store.
Recipessugarfreemom.com

Sugar Free Keto Cloud Bread Pudding (Low Carb, Gluten Free)

This sugar-free keto cloud bread pudding recipe is a wonderful keto dessert for the whole family! It's gluten free, nut free and versatile! Just 1 net carb per serving!. Bread pudding is a popular dessert using stale bread, eggs, cream or milk and some kind of fat, typically butter. You can also adapt this sweet dessert bread pudding for a savory type meal using many different ingredients.
Food & DrinksPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Are Sugar, Artificial Sweeteners and Stevia Gluten-Free?

There's a reason most people celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and promotions with sweet treats: Sugar is just so darn good. Whether you're a fan of baking cakes in your home or just sweetening your coffee, sugar is common in day-to-day use. Luckily for those following a gluten-free diet, sugar (and most alternatives) are free of gluten.
RestaurantsGreatist

The Taco Bell Archives: A Guide to Discontinued Menu Items

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Taco Bell has discontinued menu items before. We’ve said farewell to potatoes, Nachos Supreme, and Loaded Grillers… and Mexican Pizza. Ergo, it’s time to revisit the Taco Bell menu item archives and prepare to file away some old food friends.
Recipeslowcarbyum.com

Gluten-Free Chocolate Zucchini Muffins (No Sugar Added)

How about baking some of your extra garden zucchini into tasty low-carb and gluten-free chocolate zucchini muffins? They make a nice portable snack. And, who doesn’t love a chocolate muffin? So good!. Jump to:. Whenever you are craving chocolate muffins, this recipe is going to become your new best friend....
Posted by
Gin Lee

Sugar-Free copycat Miracle Whip

Gin Lee's Copycat, homemade, sugar-free Miracle WhipVirginia Watkins. "What's potato salad, or pasta salad without the tangy zip of Miracle Whip salad dressing?" As all of the Miracle Whip commercials testify. I have heard this phrase all of my life, and I tend to agree that potato salad and pasta salad just aren't the same without Miracle Whip.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Pepsi Zero Sugar never compromised on taste and invites you to take a sip for free

While many people have discovered that food, whether it is a chicken wing, pizza or burger, is better with Pepsi, there is another reason to discover that crisp, refreshing Pepsi flavor. When other beverage brands are re-evaluating their formulas to find that “new and improved flavor” Pepsi Zero Sugar wants to show that it doesn’t need a makeover. Ready to take that put that sip to the test?
Food SafetyPosted by
Mashed

The Shocking Amount Of Sugar In A McFlurry

It cannot be overlooked that we live in a world seemingly filled with the most evil of villains. Forget the likes of the Joker or Lord Voldemort, sinister bad guys are claimed to be lurking around every corner, in every crevice, and in every indulgent sweet treat. To ensure that...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Low-Sugar Mini Bites

HighKey's newest creation takes the form of birthday cake bites that are low in sugar and keto-friendly, as well as gluten-free and grain-free. Perfect for everyday snacking and celebrating, the low-sugar mini bites are soft-baked and ready to eat. The low-carb muffin bites are made with almond flour and they contain less than a gram of sugar, four grams of protein and just two grams of net carbs per serving.

Comments / 0

Community Policy