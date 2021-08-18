Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon, GA

Springdale Elementary art teacher recognized for finding ways to adapt classes amid pandemic

Posted by 
13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kl2ja_0bV2mMtU00

One Springdale Elementary art teacher has gained local and statewide recognition for being a leader in the classroom.

Cindy Quan Hong was named Springdale Elementary's Teacher of the 2021-2022 School Year.

She also made Georgia Trend Magazine's "40 Under 40" list and was featured in Macon Magazine's "5 Under 40" list last week.

She says dropping a high school chemistry class is how she discovered her passion for art.

"I was constantly doodling. Numbers and formulas just weren't my thing at that point," Hong said.

Her chemistry teacher encouraged her to switch to art class, and she did.

"It's been art for me ever since," said Hong.

That one class changed her life and helped her discover that she would like to teach what she loves to children.

For 16 years, Hong has been an art teacher -- and she hasn't looked back.

"This is me -- art is what I live for. There's art everywhere, around you, in cultures, in our society, in television shows, in books, on the street," she said.

She says one of her favorite things about teaching art is how hands-on it is.

"Getting their hands into it. I'm a very visual learner and most of the students that I've encountered are visual by nature and they learn better when they can actually get their hands inside," she said.

Hong says she had to reinvent the ways that she taught because of the pandemic.

"How do you go back to teaching behind the screen when you don't have supplies? How do you maintain safety versus art?" she said.

She says not being able to see her students motivated her to find other ways to teach.

"I started a Facebook page, my own YouTube channel. I was trying to reach out to my students who would normally not have access to it. We had students who sometimes couldn't log in or had connection issues but they could access those lessons when they could," said Hong.

She also held socially-distanced art classes outside for students that she was unable to see.

She says she's working to create more opportunities for students outside of school through her involvement with Triangle Arts Macon, 567 Center for Renewal, The Museum of Arts and Sciences, and stARTup studios.

"I want my students to be independent. I want them to know that with their critical thinking skills that I've given them in my class [that] it does not matter how fast a door revolves or how slow, they can make it on their own, and that they can be their own leaders and leaders for other people," Hong said.

She says these recognitions are a step in the right direction, and that she will continue to motivate her students so that they can be the best versions of themselves.

RELATED HEADLINES

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Macon, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Education
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Macon, GA
Health
Macon, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Class#Art Teacher#Springdale Elementary#Georgia Trend Magazine#Macon Magazine#Triangle Arts Macon#567 Center For Renewal#Startup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy