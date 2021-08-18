Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Russian and Turkish foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday and called on key players to ensure security there, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect women's rights within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their lightning seizure of Kabul. read more

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discussed Afghanistan in detail, the foreign ministry said, and expressed a mutual interest in stabilising the situation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

167K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Russian#Turkish#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Related
Militarydallassun.com

Saudis Sign Military Cooperation Agreement With Russia

Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed a military cooperation agreement at an arms expo outside Moscow. Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman announced on Twitter on August 24 that he signed the agreement with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin "aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries."
WorldUS News and World Report

Russia Says It and Others Ready to Mediate in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan are interested in serving as mediators in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday. "We remain committed to the task of establishing peace and stability on Afghanistan's territory so that it poses no threats to...
ImmigrationNew York Post

Vladimir Putin says he’s not allowing Afghan refugees into Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that his country won’t accept Afghan refugees because he doesn’t want to deal with “militants” masquerading as asylum-seekers. The Russian strongman slammed Western nations for placing Afghan refugees in countries even near his border while their US and European visas are being processed. “Does...
Militarywsau.com

China says U.S. army must be held accountable for Afghanistan actions

GENEVA (Reuters) – China’s envoy to the U.N. in Geneva said on Tuesday that the U.S. army and the militaries of other coalition partners should be held accountable for alleged rights violations they committed in Afghanistan. “The US, UK, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for the violation...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

British MP to Biden on Afghanistan: “what are you going to do next?”

EXCLUSIVE: A member of the U.K. Parliament questioned how President Biden will help Afghan refugees as Europe prepares to grapple with a rush of migrants fleeing the Taliban. "The only question to ask him now is what are you going to do next?" Conservative Party MP Tom Tugendhat said during an exclusive interview with Fox News. "What are you going to do for the refugees? What are you going to do for those who are seeking refuge around the world?"
WorldPosted by
The Independent

If British troops can’t stay in Afghanistan without the US, we should be asking why

There is still much debate about whether the US will pull out all its people from Kabul airport by 31 August, or extend that deadline by a week or so. But it is clear from all the statements from Downing Street (and elsewhere in Whitehall) that if Joe Biden does give the nod to US troops to pull out, then the British army will also leave – even though that would mean abandoning people.
AfghanistanPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: China says sanctions on Taliban not productive

BEIJING — China says the international community should support chances for positive developments in Afghanistan rather than impose sanctions on the Taliban. “The international community should encourage and promote the development of the situation in Afghanistan in a positive direction, support peaceful reconstruction, improve the well-being of the people and enhance its capacity for independent development,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Russian envoy to Kabul: Taliban offering a deal

MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador in Kabul says the Taliban have asked his embassy to convey their offer of a deal to a remaining pro-government holdout in northern Afghanistan. Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that a senior member of the Taliban’s political leadership has asked Russia to tell fighters...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Putin: We Don't Want Afghan Militants in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Sunday rejected the idea of sending people evacuation from Afghanistan to countries near Russia, saying he did not want "militants showing up here under cover of refugees", Russian news agencies reported. Putin criticised an idea of some Western countries to relocate refugees from Afghanistan...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia pledges retaliation after new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The $11 billion project, which will double the...
Worldalbuquerquenews.net

Senior Taliban leader meets with Chinese ambassador

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 25 (ANI): Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the Taliban political office in Qatar, met with the Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu in Kabul on Tuesday, a Taliban spokesperson said. "They discussed the security of the Chinese embassy and diplomats, the current situation in Afghanistan,...
Politicsknoxvilletimes.com

EU should support countries close to Afghanistan: Greek PM

ATHENS, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The European Union should support the countries close to Afghanistan to ensure that there will be no additional refugee and migration flows to Europe, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday. The Greek PM spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy