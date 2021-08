Perhaps it's just me trying to relive my childhood, but I love the fact, that Toys R Us is making another comeback. Sure, gone are the days when mom and dad would let me checkout every aisle of store's newest and latest toys, but this time, it's different. Store officials announced Friday, that the iconic brand and mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe is teaming up with Macy's, to open toy shops in more than 400 department stores nationwide. It all starts in 2022, no word just yet on the size of the new shops to be built inside Macy’s stores or the cities or the states.