Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wildfires Used to Be Helpful. How Did They Get So Hellish?

By Matt Simo
Wired
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildfires are normally a critical component of a healthy landscape, but these blazes are now metastasizing into monsters that obliterate ecosystems. A wildfire that would once chew through a few dozen acres of underbrush, making way for new plant growth, now burns with extreme ferocity, producing so much heat and smoke that it can generate its own thunderclouds, which light more fires. Huge fires now regularly blacken swaths of land: California’s Dixie Fire has burned 950 square miles over the past month, making it the second largest fire in state history—and it’s only 31 percent contained.

www.wired.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Western Us#Wildfire#Native Species#Wildland Fire#Europeans#Oregon State University#R W Gray Consulting#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentFresno Bee

See a real-time map of catastrophic wildfire in California — and every wildfire in US

A real-time map shows 199 wildfires in the U.S. through Wednesday — with one being the second largest in California history. The Dixie fire has blazed through more than 500,000 acres in northern California, Esri’s mapping software shows. It stands as the second largest fire in California — and it’s still burning. The state’s largest fire is the August Complex, which scorched more than one million acres last August, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
EnvironmentTacoma News Tribune

Raging wildfire destroys much of California Gold Rush town

A wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of the downtown in ashes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames in the midst of dangerous weather. The Dixie Fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40-mph gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada town of...
ScienceNW News Network

How the view from space is helping fight wildfires on the ground

Northwest researchers are looking to the skies to help monitor wildfires as well as spot new ones with a new fire behavior forecasting system. The system uses satellites to help firefighters on the ground. The views from space have helped map multiple wildfires this year. Satellites use infrared technology to...
EnvironmentKQED

Dixie, Bootleg, Goose: How Wildfires Get Their Names

Natural disasters have names and labels. Hurricane names are selected from a predetermined list. Diseases, at one point often named for where they originated, now follow a specific set of naming guidelines. Wildfires get names, too. The Dixie Fire, California's largest single-origin wildfire in recorded history, is named for a...
Denver, CODenver Post

Cloth masks used for COVID-19 protection will not help against wildfire smoke

Cloth masks used to slow the spread of COVID-19, by blocking respiratory droplets, offer little protection against wildfire smoke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Colorado continues to struggle with air quality as smoke from California wildfires mixes with elevated ozone pollution. Tuesday was the 38th straight...
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

Out West, a link between COVID and wildfires

Exposure to wildfire smoke during last summer's wildfire season could be associated with thousands of additional coronavirus infections as well as hundreds of deaths, potentially causing an even greater challenge to public health officials in Washington, Oregon and California, a new study has found. Wildfire smoke contains high levels of...
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

How Indigenous knowledge could help manage wildfire risk

For many ecosystems, fire plays a key role in supporting and maintaining biodiversity. For thousands of years, Indigenous people have purposefully used fire to shape the landscapes they inhabit. A new study has found that Indigenous fire stewardship increases biodiversity in almost all of Earth’s terrestrial biomes. Biodiversity keeps ecosystems...
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Setting the perfect stage for wildfires in the Western US

Below is an excerpt from "Drought, Flood, Fire: How Climate Change Contributes to Catastrophes" by Chris Funk. It is printed here with permission from the publisher, Cambridge University Press. The above is an affiliate link and we may get a small commission if you purchase from the site. For California,...
Slate

The U.S. Forest Service’s Terrible, Shortsighted New Wildfire Policy

President Joe Biden’s Cabinet has so far had a mixed administrative track record on climate change: It’s issued ambitious, unprecedented executive orders and prioritized legislative spending to take on the crisis, but it’s also waffled on pipelines, approved countless drilling permits, and eased coal regulations. Now, the administration has taken one of its most damaging and immediately cataclysmic moves to date.
Environmenthngn.com

Bootleg Fire Finally Contained Amid Threat of Other Wildfires in the U.S.

Oregon authorities reported that the Bootleg Fire, which has burned down more than 413,000 acres across the region, has been fully contained thanks to firefighters. The massive wildfire was 100% contained after burning for 39 days and firefighters struggling to douse the flames. The blaze became one of the largest fires in the history of Oregon. The area that the Bootleg Fire ravaged included national forest and private land northeast of Klamath Falls.
California StateKSBW.com

How to help people impacted by Northern California wildfires

As the Dixie Fire — now California's second-largest fire in history — continues to burn and the Caldor Fire forces new evacuations, more people are wondering how to help those impacted by the blazes. Below you'll find information on how to help those affected by wildfires in the state. American...
EnvironmentDavis Enterprise

Climate change shifts tree disease in Sierra Nevada

Even pathogens have their limits. When it gets too hot or too dry, some pathogens — like many living things — search for cooler, wetter and more hospitable climes. Ecologists have questioned if a warming, drying climate is connected to the spread of plant disease, but detecting a climate change fingerprint has been elusive.
EnvironmentGrist

Logging in disguise: How forest thinning is making wildfires worse

Chad Hanson is an ecologist with the John Muir Project and the author of Smokescreen: Debunking Wildfire Myths to Save Our Forests and Our Climate (University Press Kentucky, May 2021). Earlier this month, the Dixie Fire leveled most of the town of Greenville, California. I know the town well —...
EnvironmentPosted by
outsidemagazine

How to Plan a Hike During Wildfire Season

At the end of last summer, a close friend of mine, Zoe, snagged a permit to hike the 215-mile John Muir Trail, which runs along the spine of the Sierra Nevada. To prepare, she and a friend loaded up for a four-night backpacking trip southeast of Yosemite National Park. “Wildfires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy