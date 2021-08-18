Step Into 100+ Paintings at Lasting Impressions 3D at Dr. Phillips Center

From Creative City Project's lineup of unique art experiences to the anticipation of this fall's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, interactive arts experiences are having a moment. And there's a new one couples need to put on their radar: the new Lasting Impressions 3D show at Dr. Phillips Center through September 26, 2021.

Grab a glass of quality wine, take a seat at a charming bistro table, put on your provided pair of 3D glasses, and let your worries melt away–for 50 minutes at least. For those glorious 50 minutes, works by some of the most famous Impressionist painters (Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh, to name a few) spring to life by way of 3D LED technology. Impeccably timed music, plus wine and light snacks for purchase, further indulge the senses.

After attending a special media preview last week, we're reporting back with everything couples need to know for planning this date night experience.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you made the trip to The Dalí in St. Pete to see Van Gogh Alive earlier this year, or have already reserved tickets to Immersive Van Gogh (coming to Orlando this October), you may be wondering how this experience compares. Each of these experiences involve art projections and music, but the similarities mostly end there.

For starters, Lasting Impressions sets itself apart by allowing you to purchase wine and light appetizers to enjoy during the show. There is a bar outside of the theater, and one inside of the theater as well, which is open until the show begins. Round out the experience with apps like cheese and charcuterie. These indulgences make the show a multi-sensory experience promoting deep relaxation, a brief but welcome reprieve from the hustle of daily life.

Seating is another huge bonus. The Alexis & Jim Pugh theater has been reconfigured for the show, with traditional theater seating available on multiple levels plus ground level bistro tables that seat 2-4.

Of course, there's the glorious art. Rather than focusing on one single artist, Lasting Impressions offers a smorgasbord of masterpieces from some of the most notable Impressionists. You'll see works by Renoir, Monet, Van Gogh, Manet, Cezanne, Degas, Pissarro, Raffaelli, Caillebotte, Rousseau, Fantin-Latour, Gauguin, Seurat and Sisley.

The paintings–projected in 3D–literally pop off of the screen. Water ripples. Snow falls on a town square. Leaves fall. Clouds drift. Dancers twirl. The effect often makes you feel as if you're a voyeur, stepping into the scene and watching from the sidelines. The show features an accompanying soundtrack of classical French music timed with each projection. It's truly amazing.

WINE + LIGHT BITES

Wine is available for purchase before the show at two separate bars. You'll find one stationed outside of the theater, and another inside the theater once doors open. Several wines are available by the glass, and there are a few by the bottle options as well. Expect to pay around $12 – $14 per glass of wine depending on your selection.

Light appetizers are available to preorder online once you have your tickets, or you can purchase them directly at the theater before showtime. Options include:

Charcuterie (prosciutto, salami, saucisson de Lyon, olive medley, roasted pepperoncini, fig jam, crackers) – $20

Cheese & Fruit (assortment of French cheeses, grapes, strawberries, figs, truffle honey, crackers) – $20

Roasted Vegetables & Hummus (baby carrots, mushrooms, asparagus, tarragon vinaigrette, roasted garlic hummus, crostini) – $14

Assorted Petit Fours – $15

Want something more substantial? A preshow dining experience is offered on select Friday and Saturday evenings for $95.

SEATING OPTIONS

Choose from traditional theater seating or upgrade to a cute bistro table to seat 2 – 4 people.

While the bistro table isn't totally necessary, it is a creative and charming touch that will only further enhance your experience, especially on date night. There isn't a bad seat in the house.

Traditional seats begin at $40, while bistro seats begin at $48 with a minimum of two tickets required. If you want to be seated at a table in the first two rows, you'll need to purchase a VIP table package.

TICKETS + DETAILS

‘Lasting Impressions’ at Dr. Phillips Center runs through Sunday, September 26. Showtimes are Wednesday through Sunday with three shows each day at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm.

Single tickets at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater gallery level start at $40; tickets for a bistro table are $48 with a two-ticket minimum.

A $95 premium experience that includes a pre-show dinner is offered before the 7pm show on select Friday and Saturdays.

Purchase tickets here .

FYI: Masks are required for the event regardless of vaccination status. You may remove your mask when actively eating or drinking.

