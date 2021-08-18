50 years, 1.5 million meals: State College Area Meals on Wheels marks a milestone
Fifty years and 1.5 million meals later, the State College Area Meals on Wheels has a lot to celebrate. Despite the past year, the State College Area Meals on Wheels not only continued its services, but expanded them for their clients who were acutely affected by the pandemic. The organization that hand delivers meals to senior citizens started a pet program, a calling volunteer program, held a book drive for clients and is working to develop a grocery shopping program, executive director Suelynn Shiller said.www.centredaily.com
Comments / 0