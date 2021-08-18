Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
State College, PA

50 years, 1.5 million meals: State College Area Meals on Wheels marks a milestone

By Halie Kines
Centre Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty years and 1.5 million meals later, the State College Area Meals on Wheels has a lot to celebrate. Despite the past year, the State College Area Meals on Wheels not only continued its services, but expanded them for their clients who were acutely affected by the pandemic. The organization that hand delivers meals to senior citizens started a pet program, a calling volunteer program, held a book drive for clients and is working to develop a grocery shopping program, executive director Suelynn Shiller said.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Government
State College, PA
Lifestyle
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State College, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Volunteers#Dog Food#Food Drink#Grace Lutheran Church#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s happening with Afghanistan evacuations?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, more than 70,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in the largest U.S. airlift in history. While the pace has picked up in recent days, it’s still a chaotic scramble as people seek to escape. Afghans trying to reach the Kabul airport face a gauntlet of danger, and there are far more who want to leave than will be able to do so. Those who do make it out will face the many challenges of resettlement, either in the U.S. or somewhere else. And time is running out. President Joe Biden set an Aug. 31 deadline to complete the U.S.-led evacuation.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy