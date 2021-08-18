Cancel
State College, PA

Letters: Afghanistan collapse brings back memories; Not Penn State proud

By CDT readers
Centre Daily
 7 days ago

I have been watching all the news about what’s happening in Afghanistan and it has been bringing back memories of 50 years ago. I was in the USAF (1966-1970) and spent one year in Vietnam (1967-1968) loading weapons on F-4 Fighter aircraft. I knew the effect that they could cause on the enemy. However it became a political football and the troops were limited to the targets that could be attacked. We and the Axis countries defeated Germany and Japan in WW2 by attacking their infrastructure and ports to stop their supplies to their troops. When we left with a evacuation of Saigon with our tails between our legs we also left over 50,000 service people dead and many more missing. We have been in Afghanistan now for almost 20 years and we are now evacuating it the same way we left Vietnam and we are again abandoning the troops that have died, the ones who have been maimed and the ones who will remember the politicians that did this to them. I don’t regret anything I did when I was in the USAF because I was asked (told) to be drafted or enlist so I did my duty. I just know that if we enter a conflict we should go into it to win it or we should stay home.

