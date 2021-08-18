Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Opinion: During pandemic, Penn State has retreated from open faculty engagement

By Bonj Szczygiel
Centre Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 13, the University Faculty Senate issued a vote of no confidence in the plans for the fall reopening of campuses. Immediately following were replies from both President Eric J. Barron and Penn State Board of Trustees leadership, and further coverage in the Penn State News. As the current Penn State Faculty Senate Chair (2021-2022) I feel a responsibility to respond to these recent events.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Faculty Senate#The Penn State News#Penn State Faculty#Covid#Penn State#The Senate Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
EducationThe Daily Collegian

An open letter to the Penn State community from President Barron

Over the last 18 months Penn State has worked to be systematic and deliberate in our response to the ever-changing course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our singular objective is, and always has been, the health and safety of our community. Our decisions have been driven by data, science and advice from medical professionals at a local, state and national level.
ProtestsState College

Faculty Group to Host ‘Vaccinate Penn State’ Rally

A group of Penn State faculty members will host a rally on Friday to urge the university to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees. Led by the Coalition for a Just University, faculty members will gather at noon in front of Old Main to deliver an open letter to Penn State that outlined concerns surrounding its handling of the pandemic. Those who can’t attend in person can submit testimonials that will be read aloud.
Hazleton, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn State Hazleton coordinator of residence life and student engagement named

HAZLETON, Pa. — David Laird has been appointed coordinator of residence life and student engagement at Penn State Hazleton, Chancellor Gary M. Lawler announced. Laird will be responsible for administering residence life, student activities and student services programming focused on engagement, community service, and diversity and inclusion. He will also serve as an advocate for students by communicating their concerns.
Penn, PADigital Collegian

Penn State extends IT Technology Loaner Program to remote students, faculty

Penn State announced Wednesday it will extend the IT Technology Loner Program that delivers mobile hotspots, laptops and webcams to students in need during the coronavirus pandemic to select students and faculty as the university moves toward mostly in-person instruction. The university said only students who used the “Raise Your...
CollegesDigital Collegian

Penn State Student Engagement Network to provide grants for fall 2021

Beginning Aug. 16, students from all Penn State campuses can apply for a new round of grants that support undergraduate experiences during fall 2021 and winter break, according to a release. The grants are offered through the Student Engagement Network, and the application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 5, the...
Texas Statetxstate.edu

Texas State faculty, staff honored during Fall 2021 Convocation

Texas State University President Denise Trauth presented more than two dozen faculty and staff awards during the Fall 2021 Convocation. This year’s recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Teaching are Michael B. Devlin, an associate professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication; Nicole C. Wagner, and assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Sciences; and Brian J. Cooper, a senior lecturer in the Department of Geography.
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

English professor has profound impact on teaching and learning at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — In 1998, Professor Stuart Selber created Penn State’s first online English class, and in 2021 he received the Teaching and Learning with Technology (TLT) Impact Award. These achievements bookend over 20 years at the University in which Selber has leveraged technology to help engage students and transform education.
Public HealthDigital Collegian

Ohio State to require coronavirus vaccinations for students, faculty, staff

Ohio State University became the ninth Big Ten institution to enact a vaccine requirement for all students, faculty and staff Tuesday, following the U.S. Federal Drug Administration's authorization of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Monday. Citing the increasing prevalence of the Delta variant causing additional coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Ohio...
Centre County, PAState College

Penn State Reports Low COVID-19 Positivity Rate Among Students Tested During Campus Move-In

Penn State reported a positivity rate of less than 1% among students who were tested for COVID-19 during move-in to campus residence halls last week at University Park. Of the approximately 14,000 students who moved into dorms between Aug. 16 and Sunday, 2,639 were required to be tested because they did not submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to the university. Among those tested, 18 had confirmed positive results for a positivity rate of about 0.7%
Digital Collegian

'Unmask Penn State' announces protest in response to mask mandate

Unmask Penn State announced it will hold a protest at noon on Aug. 31 at Old Main, according to a Tweet, to "peacefully protest" against Penn State's "draconian mask mandate." This follows the "Zoom-In" protest hosted by the Coalition for a Just University on Monday and Tuesday of this week.
PoliticsThe Daily Collegian

Registration now open for Penn State's marquee materials research event

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Registration is now open for Penn State’s annual Materials Day, to be held Oct. 12-13 as a hybrid event both virtually and on the University Park campus. This year’s theme is "The Intersection of Materials, Manufacturing and Sustainability." Materials Day 2021 is the marquee event for...
Philadelphia, PAOnward State

Penn State Ranked No. 20 Public University In The Country

It’s no secret that Penn State is a nationally known and esteemed university. So, it’s rather fitting that Penn State was once again recognized as of of the top public universities around the country in a list published by Niche. The website publishes a yearly list of the top universities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy