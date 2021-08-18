Cancel
Economy

Higher broadcasting fees will be withdrawn from accounts from August

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the increase in the broadcasting fee ordered by the Federal Constitutional Court, the collection of the higher amount of EUR 18.36 per month will start in August. The contribution service of ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio announced on Wednesday that it would start at the end of August and also inform contribution payers about the adjustment of the contribution amount depending on the chosen payment method.

#Broadcasters#Public Broadcasting#License Fee#Ard#Zdf#Deutschlandradio#Sepa
