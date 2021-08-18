Cancel
Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Community Policy