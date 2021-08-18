Xiaomi Redmi 10 unveiled with promising specs at a low price

If you’re finding yourself disappointed that Google’s entry-level Pixel 5a is confined to the United States and Japan, you may find some consolation in something a whole lot cheaper. Xiaomi has just unveiled its latest budget handset and, on paper at least, the specs look hugely encouraging for the price.

Powered by the 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chip, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 seems to have an awful lot going for it, with a 6.5-inch, 90hz, HD display and a generous 5000mAh battery. It comes with 4- or 6GB RAM, and is available with 64- or 128GB of internal storage.

It packs no fewer than four rear cameras, led by a 50MP main lens. Accompanying that is an 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP sensors – one for depth and another for macro photography. The front-facing camera, embedded within the screen in a punch-hole style, is an 8MP number.

It definitely looks nice enough from the press shots Xiaomi has released so far, and it’s certainly a pleasure to see the 3.5mm headphone jack maintained. It’ll be available in three colours: matte carbon grey, pebble white or a glossy sea blue.

Xiaomi is a little vague about availability, listing prices only in USD, but mentioning that “availability may vary between markets” which suggests it will eventually emerge in multiple regions. We’ve reached out to Xiaomi for clarity on this, and will update the piece when we hear back.

In the meantime, though, here’s that American pricing. The version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will sell for $179 (~£130), 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is $199 (~£145) and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version will go for $219 (~£159).

Promising, but do bear in mind that US prices don’t account for sales tax, so it wouldn’t be wholly surprising if Xiaomi kept things simple and pitched the device at £179, £199 and £219 over here.