Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)
Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 515.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lipocine worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
