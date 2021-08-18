WPAFB upgrades health protection condition status – What this means
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has upgraded its health protection condition status. The base said Tuesday that it has updated its status from “Bravo” to “Bravo Plus.” According to the Department of Defense, “Bravo” indicates moderate levels in community transmission. “Charlie”” would be the next level of severity, indicating substantial conditions, with “Bravo Plus” just shy of that.www.wdtn.com
