Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a woman accused of a near-fatal stabbing in Owatonna earlier this year. 34-year-old Tierrah Wells has entered not guilty pleas to second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault charges. The Waseca woman is accused of stabbing a 42-year-old man with a kitchen knife at an apartment in Owatonna on March 30th. Emergency responders said the victim stopped breathing while they were administering first aid but they were able to revive him before he was airlifted to St. Mary's hospital with life-threatening injuries.