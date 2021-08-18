Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)
Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com
