Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 53,298 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)
Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 53,298 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC's holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
