Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris upgraded FOX Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $41.00. The analyst comments "F4Q revenue of $2.89bn was ahead of our/consensus estimates of $2.84bn/$2.74bn while adjusted EBITDA of $717mm beat forecasts of $586mm/$657mm with outperformance at both Cable Networks and Television. Management guided to several financial metrics as summarized within, including a net EBITDA impact of $200-300mm for its digital investments (as we had expected). We have refined the cadence of our forecasts for FY22 with last year’s strong political cycle and a lighter affiliate renewal cycle as primary operating headwinds. FY23 sets up well with the political cycle and end of the money-losing Thursday Night Football contract. The company did not provide any incremental detail on its sports gaming initiatives as it continues to pursue arbitration with Flutter. Our full updated assumptions are within. We are raising our rating on FOXA to BUY and maintaining our $41 price target."