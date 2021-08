The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Sesen Bio, Inc. ("Sesen Bio" or the "Company") (SESN) - Get Report securities from December 21, 2020 through August 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.