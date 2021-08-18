Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)
Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
