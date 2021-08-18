QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.31 Million
Wall Street brokerages predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $153.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet's earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.85 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $139.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
