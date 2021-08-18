Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)
Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,698 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
