Millennium Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)
Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 395.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0