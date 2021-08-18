Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,092 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)
Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0