Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,092 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, more than 70,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in the largest U.S. airlift in history. While the pace has picked up in recent days, it’s still a chaotic scramble as people seek to escape. Afghans trying to reach the Kabul airport face a gauntlet of danger, and there are far more who want to leave than will be able to do so. Those who do make it out will face the many challenges of resettlement, either in the U.S. or somewhere else. And time is running out. President Joe Biden set an Aug. 31 deadline to complete the U.S.-led evacuation.