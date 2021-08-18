Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)
Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
