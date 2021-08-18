Cancel
Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

By Phillip Gast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s happening with Afghanistan evacuations?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, more than 70,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in the largest U.S. airlift in history. While the pace has picked up in recent days, it’s still a chaotic scramble as people seek to escape. Afghans trying to reach the Kabul airport face a gauntlet of danger, and there are far more who want to leave than will be able to do so. Those who do make it out will face the many challenges of resettlement, either in the U.S. or somewhere else. And time is running out. President Joe Biden set an Aug. 31 deadline to complete the U.S.-led evacuation.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

