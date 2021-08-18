Costco Anxiety: It's Real And You're Not Alone

Anyone that has ever shopped at Target has undoubtedly walked in looking to pick up just a few things on their list only to emerge from the store much later than anticipated and with more money missing from their account than they imagined. Even if you personally have not done this — though, be honest, we all have — you've at least seen others joke about their Target shopping habits online. As it turns out, this isn't just a lack of control among those who frequent the low-price retail store. In fact, this behavior even has a name. It's called the "Target Effect" (via NBC News). And the "Target Effect" plays a much bigger role in your shopping experience at the store than you maybe even know.