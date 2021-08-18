Cancel
Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

