Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)
Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
