Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Alert Day: Flash flood risk Wednesday

By Ava Marie
Wbaltv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remnants of Tropical Storm Fred is passing to the west of Baltimore Wednesday. It's an Impact Weather Day because of the risk of flash flooding and severe weather. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday evening, especially for areas north and west of I-95. The heaviest and steadiest rain will be in Western Maryland in the morning, then scattered heavy thunderstorms return to Baltimore by afternoon. Storms may produce flooding rain, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Severe Weather#Western Maryland#Tornado#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
South Bend, INWNDU

First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index of 100-105 Possible Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A heat advisory is in effect for the expected heat index values topping out in the triple digits this afternoon. Highs reach 92 degrees but along with higher humidity it will likely feel like 100-105 degrees. We also have the chance for scattered storms this afternoon and evening with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy. High of 92.
Boone County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Boone, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Target Area: Boone; McHenry The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Boone County in north central Illinois Northwestern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 540 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. An estimated 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen, with isolated higher amounts. Although rainfall is diminishing in intensity, additional storms are expected to move into the area shortly. Rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour will be possible, causing additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Harvard, Capron, Hebron and Chemung. The heaviest rainfall has occurred in the headwaters of Piscasaw Creek north of Chemung and Harvard. Rapid water level rises along Piscasaw Creek and tributaries may be imminent. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
EnvironmentWbaltv.com

Hot into week's end; isolated afternoon t'storms

It's going to stay hot for a while! Temperatures in the 90s are expected into the start of the weekend. The next chance for thunderstorms will come at the end of the week, Friday/Saturday. It's going to cool off the first week of September.
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

⚠ Air Quality Alert for the Baltimore metro today

There's an Air Quality Alert for the Baltimore metro today. Air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include young children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous exercise outdoors.
Iowa County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Iowa; Keokuk; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN IOWA, NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 803 AM CDT, A trained weather spotter reported a low lying street flooded in Parnell. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamsburg, Wellman, North English, Parnell, Kinross and Holbrook. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 217 and 228. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Iowa County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Iowa; Keokuk; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN IOWA, NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 803 AM CDT, A trained weather spotter reported a low lying street flooded in Parnell. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamsburg, Wellman, North English, Parnell, Kinross and Holbrook. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 217 and 228. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Iowa County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 07:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Iowa; Keokuk; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN IOWA, NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 738 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamsburg, Wellman, North English, Parnell, Kinross and Holbrook. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 217 and 228. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy