MPD: Suspects wanted for shoplifting after allegedly stealing $3k in headphones from local Best Buy

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for suspects wanted for shoplifting from a local Best Buy in Cordova.

The incident happened at a Best Buy at 2755 N. Germantown Pkwy.

Police said on Aug. 16, the suspects went into the store and stole approximately $3,000 worth of Beats headphones.

The suspects left in a black BMW X5 with the license plate covered, MPD said.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

