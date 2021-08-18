Havana Syndrome Hits Two U.S. Officials as Mysterious Illness Reported in Germany

At least two U.S. officials stationed in Germany have sought medical treatment after developing symptoms of Havana Syndrome, the name given to an unexplained condition believed by some to be caused by energy weapons.

The officials began developing symptoms of nausea, severe headaches, ear pain, fatigue, insomnia and sluggishness, over recent months, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed U.S. diplomats.

Some of the victims affected, who are believed to be intelligence officers or diplomats working on Russia-related issues such as gas exports, cybersecurity and political interference, were left unable to work, according to the diplomats.

The cases are reportedly the first to be reported in a NATO country that hosts U.S. troops and nuclear weapons.

U.S. diplomats told The WSJ that similar incidents had been registered among American officials stationed in other European nations but did to provide any further detail.

The U.S. has been investigating incidents of Havana Syndrome, a mysterious illness first reported by people at the U.S. Embassy in Havana in late 2016. Victims say they experienced hearing loss, loss of balance, vertigo, headaches, nausea and other neurological symptoms.

A number of cases have been reported since, including at least two possible incidents that took place on U.S. soil. More recently, one person suddenly fell ill near the White House in November last year.

A study from the National Academies of Sciences (NAS) in 2020 found that for some patients, symptoms began with the "sudden onset of a loud noise" accompanied by pain in the ears. Researchers said many symptoms were "consistent with the effects of directed, pulsed radio frequency (RF) energy."

"Other personnel attached to the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou, China, reported similar symptoms and signs to varying degrees, beginning in the following year. As of June 2020, many of these personnel continue to suffer from these and/or other health problems," the study added.

Specialists at the University of Pennsylvania also studied affected patients and found they "appeared to have sustained injury to widespread brain networks without an associated history of head trauma", according to a 2018 report .

One CIA officer, Marc Polymeropoulos, told GQ he suffered long-term symptoms including migraines after being struck down by sudden sickness in a Moscow hotel in December of 2017. The officer said the illness was so bad that it forced him to retire.

The cause of Havana syndrome is still unknown, but there has been speculation the illnesses were caused by deliberate attacks from people using using directed energy weapons.