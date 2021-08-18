Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Havana Syndrome Hits Two U.S. Officials as Mysterious Illness Reported in Germany

By Samantha Lock
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago

At least two U.S. officials stationed in Germany have sought medical treatment after developing symptoms of Havana Syndrome, the name given to an unexplained condition believed by some to be caused by energy weapons.

The officials began developing symptoms of nausea, severe headaches, ear pain, fatigue, insomnia and sluggishness, over recent months, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed U.S. diplomats.

Some of the victims affected, who are believed to be intelligence officers or diplomats working on Russia-related issues such as gas exports, cybersecurity and political interference, were left unable to work, according to the diplomats.

The cases are reportedly the first to be reported in a NATO country that hosts U.S. troops and nuclear weapons.

U.S. diplomats told The WSJ that similar incidents had been registered among American officials stationed in other European nations but did to provide any further detail.

The U.S. has been investigating incidents of Havana Syndrome, a mysterious illness first reported by people at the U.S. Embassy in Havana in late 2016. Victims say they experienced hearing loss, loss of balance, vertigo, headaches, nausea and other neurological symptoms.

A number of cases have been reported since, including at least two possible incidents that took place on U.S. soil. More recently, one person suddenly fell ill near the White House in November last year.

A study from the National Academies of Sciences (NAS) in 2020 found that for some patients, symptoms began with the "sudden onset of a loud noise" accompanied by pain in the ears. Researchers said many symptoms were "consistent with the effects of directed, pulsed radio frequency (RF) energy."

"Other personnel attached to the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou, China, reported similar symptoms and signs to varying degrees, beginning in the following year. As of June 2020, many of these personnel continue to suffer from these and/or other health problems," the study added.

Specialists at the University of Pennsylvania also studied affected patients and found they "appeared to have sustained injury to widespread brain networks without an associated history of head trauma", according to a 2018 report .

One CIA officer, Marc Polymeropoulos, told GQ he suffered long-term symptoms including migraines after being struck down by sudden sickness in a Moscow hotel in December of 2017. The officer said the illness was so bad that it forced him to retire.

The cause of Havana syndrome is still unknown, but there has been speculation the illnesses were caused by deliberate attacks from people using using directed energy weapons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLBPF_0bV2gu6k00

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
541K+
Followers
56K+
Post
593M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#U S#Havana Syndrome#The Wall Street Journal#Nato#Wsj#American#European#Nas#Cia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
WorldThe Independent

Wuhan orders entire population to test for Covid-19 after rare outbreak

Authorities in Wuhan have ordered the entire population to test for Covid-19 following a rare outbreak in the city. Seven locally transmitted cases have been recorded for the first time in more than a year, in the same area coronavirus was first discovered in 2019. China is currently seeing one...
Public HealthNewsweek

Here's Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading

Health officials are beginning to monitor the spread of the Lambda variant of the coronavirus now that it has become the dominant strain in Peru and continues to circulate in much of South America. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the C.37 variant, is highly infectious and more...
Public HealthColumbian

Rubin: China’s COVID lie is dangerous for whole world

As Americans wrestle over how to defeat the delta variant of COVID-19, China’s government is still refusing to provide the data necessary to determine the origins of the pandemic. Instead, Beijing — in tandem with Russian state media outlets — is promoting the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus originated in...
Worlddeseret.com

This country might go into lockdown because of a new COVID variant

Officials are worried “a new strain of the delta variant” could force Israel into lockdown, as the country has reached a high number of active cases compared to two months ago, according to The Jerusalem Post. Israel has been a benchmark for a vaccination with one of the highest vaccination...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months due to the more transmissible delta variant. Initial reports from last week noted that the variant had spread to 15 cities, but that number had risen to 20 cities by Monday. The latest outbreak started July 20 with the variant detected on a plane that arrived at Nanjing Lukou International Airport during a routine cleaning.
Posted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

World Health Organization Says China Pressured Them From Releasing Hypothesis That Coronavirus Escaped From A Lab

A scientist with theWorld Health Organization is in charge of investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has admitted that China pressured independent investigators to not include the hypothesis that the original virus escaped from a lab there. A documentary aired on Thursday, August 12th on Danish television, Peter Embarek admitted that Chinese coworkers firmly opposed that COVID started in a lab in the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy