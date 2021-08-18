Cancel
Gus G to release new solo album, Quantum Leap, in October

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
Cover picture for the articleFormer Ozzy Osbourne and current Firewind guitarist Gus G has announced the title of his brand-new solo album, Quantum Leap. While no concrete release date has been announced as of yet, the LP is reportedly set to drop in October via AFM Records. Two tracks have been released from the record thus far: Exosphere and the hard-riffing, solo-loaded Fierce.

