Myst with AMD FSR arrives on Xbox and PC on 26th Aug
It looks like Xbox games releases are starting to filter through with frame rate boosts courtesy or AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) applied. In a news release published on the Xbox Wire on Tuesday, Microsoft said that a modern remaster of the classic adventure puzzling game Myst is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and with Xbox Game Pass on 26th August 2021. It will feature AMD FSR tech to deliver smooth 60fps gameplay at 4K on the Xbox Series X, and 1440p on the Series S. The game released on these consoles on 26th August, hits the Xbox Game Pass, and will be available for Windows 10 PCs, Mac, and VR platforms too.hexus.net
Comments / 0