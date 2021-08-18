Cancel
Remark Holdings: Debt Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Over the past three months, shares of Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) fell by 22.50%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Remark Hldgs has.

Remark Hldgs's Debt

Based on Remark Hldgs's balance sheet as of May 17, 2021, long-term debt is at $1.43 million and current debt is at $6.05 million, amounting to $7.47 million in total debt. Adjusted for $906.00 thousand in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $6.57 million.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Remark Hldgs has $14.38 million in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.52. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

