Milford Area Board of Education approves transition plan
Members of the Milford Area Public Schools (MAPS) Board of Education faced a dilemma during Monday’s meeting. While several board members expressed their opposition to Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask mandate for public schools, there was concern that approving a transition plan for returning to school that allowed for making masks optional for students would put the district at risk of repercussions from the state.www.fordcountyrecord.com
