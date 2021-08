Sixteen people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 27-year-old man who was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. About 9:50 p.m, he was in the 6400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when someone walked up to him, yelled a gang slogan and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest, twice in the shoulder, once in the armpit, and taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.