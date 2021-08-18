Members of Melbourne band The Spazzys distance themselves from ex-drummer accused of posting “neo-Nazi propaganda”

Keyshia Cole laid her mother Frankie Lons to rest on Saturday, and shared a touching Instagram post with fans shortly after the funeral. “We will miss you,” the “Heaven Sent” songstress wrote in her caption on Monday. She reflected on her final farewell to Lons and added, “I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church. When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time, I kno her spirit was no longer there in the physical, I just hope she was able to see that we came together in celebration of her name, the laughs, love, and honesty she brought to this world…. I’ve internalized a lot as of recent. The love is real Frank Da (bank emoji).”