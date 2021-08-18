Cancel
British Comedian Sean Lock, '8 Out of 10 Cats' Captain, Dies at 58

By K.J. Yossman
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning comedian Sean Lock has died from cancer, his agents confirmed on Wednesday. He was 58 years old. “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family,” reads a statement from Lock’s agency, Off The Kerb Productions. “Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

