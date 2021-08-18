British Comedian Sean Lock, '8 Out of 10 Cats' Captain, Dies at 58

Sean Lock, the UK TV personality known for his deadpan style and appearances on panel shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, has died at the age of 58. Lock had been battling cancer for some time and died at home surrounded by his family, his agent confirmed to the Guardian. Breaking into TV in the early 1990s with a role on Rob Newman and David Baddiel’s Newman And Baddiel In Pieces, Lock had various behind and in front of the camera roles on the small screen and on radio. He had his own BBC Radio 4 show 15 Minutes Of...