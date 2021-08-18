Cancel
Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Not Back Together | Celebrities

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had an up and down relationship but it appears the two have decided to split and focus on co-parenting. According to a Page Six “source” that is “close” to the two of them, “They have a healthy co-parenting relationship—and they will be seen together with True. Not the first time, nor will it be the last. They are on the same page when it comes to their daughter.”

blackchronicle.com

