Ogilvy PR names Nasreen Qureshi and Natasha Flint co-heads of social + content as part of the agency’s drive to expand its capabilities in Washington D.C. Qureshi and Flint both join Ogilvy from Volkswagen of America, where Qureshi served as creative lead and Flint was strategy lead. They built and ran the company’s in-house content and social team. Earlier in her career, Qureshi served as an art director at Ogilvy, while Flint was previously associate director of strategic and digital sourcing at APCO Worldwide. “Nasreen and Natasha have an impressive track record of delivering innovative solutions for brands and their ‘borderless’ partnership will help our clients engage in exciting and new ways to meet the demands of the future,” said Ogilvy PR global CEO Julianna Richter.