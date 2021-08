Jameson Rodgers is knocking back the second top ten of his career right now: “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” with longtime supporter and label mate Luke Combs. It’s quite fitting that Jameson and Luke are finding success with an alcohol-related tune, since having a drink or two is definitely part of their friendship. Back in 2019, Luke took Jameson on the road with him, and the relative newcomer was bracing for his first end-of-tour prank.