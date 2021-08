This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video showed the first screenshot of the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show. The show, which has not yet been officially named, will focus on the first and second eras of Tolkien’s groundbreaking work – most of which took place in the Silmarillion. The TV show follows New Line Cinema’s Academy Award-winning trilogy, directed by Peter Jackson. However, the TV show is going to make a big difference to the franchise.