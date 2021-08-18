A.M. Roundup: Hochul begins her campaign run for governor

This article was featured in the Capitol Confidential newsletter. Sign up here to get it each morning. After a report by the state attorney general's office confirmed allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, donations to the campaign account for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul began picking up. In the week following the release of the report on Aug. 3, which came seven days before Cuomo's abrupt resignation, Hochul pulled in $63,000, according to recently released campaign finance data. (TU)